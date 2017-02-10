Chinese bank provides $20 million to Pakistan for rapid transit project

BEIJING: China’s largest commercial bank announced that it provided short-term financing of dollar 20 million for a rapid transit-line project in Pakistan last month.

The 26-kilometer Orange Line project currently under construction in Lahore is being built according to Chinese standards and will use metro vehicles and electromechanical systems made in China. It is the first large rail transit project launched under the bilateral economic corridor between China and Pakistan as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to promote connectivity amongst Asian, European and African continents and their adjacent seas. As the only Chinese commercial bank in Pakistan, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd has been actively supporting projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The bank issued a $25 million loan for the 50-megawatt Dawood wind farm project in December 2015 and $100 million export buyer’s credit for the construction of a 49.5-megawatt Sachal wind farm in Pakistan’s Sindh province the same year. INP