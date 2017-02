Army Chief approves promotions of 37 brigadiers

RAWALPINDI: Promotion board from Brigadiers to Major General was held at General Headquarters today. Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided. 37 Brigadiers including 9 from Army Medical Corps approved for promotion to the rank of Major General.

Those promoted include Brigadier Nauman Zakria, Brigadier Kanwar Adnan Ahmed Khan, Brigadier Syed Aamir Raza, Brigadier Tariq Zameer, Brigadier Tahir Gulzar Malik, Brigadier Shahid Mahmood, Brigadier Muhammad Asghar, Brigadier Khalid Saeed, Brigadier Ayman Bilal Safdar, Brigadier Sarfraz Muhammad, Brigadier Rafiq Ur Rehman, Brigadier Inam Haider Malik, Brigadier Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Brigadier Sarfraz Ali, Brigadier Muhammad Aniq Ur Rehman Malik, Brigadier Muhammad Asim Malik, Brigadier Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Brigadier Shahid Nazir, Brigadier Zia Ur Rehman, Brigadier Zahid Mahmood, Brigadier Azhar Iqbal Abbasi, Brigadier Tariq Mahmood, Brigadier Ahsan Gulrez, Brigadier Shahid Imtiaz, Brigadier Rizwan Afzal, Brigadier Usman Haq, Brigadier Syed Shahab Shahid and Brigadier Nauman Ahmed Hashmi.

Those approved from Army Medical Corps include Brdg. Tahir Sardar, Mrs Nigar Johar, Irfan Ai Sheikh, Liaquat Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Fazal, Tahir Iqbal, Tariq Mahmood Satti and Tahir Khadim. ISPR