Yousuf Raza Gillani asks people of South Punjab to register them as Saraiki in Census

MULTAN: Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is a federal party having presence across the country.

Talking to media persons after visiting the venue of PPP public meeting scheduled for March 10, he said that PPP was the only party which raised the issue of Southern Punjab province both in Senate and National Assembly.

He added that the party would respect the decision of judiciary on Panama Leaks case.

The former PM urged the people of south Punjab to register them as Saraiki during the upcoming census.

Regarding the March 10 public meeting of PPP, he said that PPP’s ideological workers from all the four provinces would attend the public meeting. He added that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address the meeting.

Regarding US President Donald Trump, Gilani said that he must have to review his policies. He added that dubbing Muslim as terrorist was not right.—APP