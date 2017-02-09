Woman gunned down in Kohat for working outside home

KOHAT: A woman was gunned down in Kohat’s Astarzai area last Friday allegedly by a relative who objected to her working outside the home, police said.



According to DPO Kohat, Police on Thursday booked two men in connection with the murder.

Hina Shahnawaz, a 27 year Master of Philosophy was the only breadwinner in her household. It was a responsibility she took on more out of necessity than by choice during her father’s final years as he battled with cancer.

A few months after she took on the responsibility, her father passed away and if the burden on her shoulders wasn’t heavy enough, after a petty squabble her brother was murdered and his widow and children also became Hina’s responsibility.