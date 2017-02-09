Suicide bomber kills two Iraq soldiers near Fallujah

HABBANIYAH, Iraq: A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle packed with explosives into an army checkpoint near the Iraqi city of Fallujah on Thursday, killing two soldiers, officers said.



“A suicide bomber blew up his car at an army checkpoint between Fallujah and Amriyat al-Fallujah,” an army major told AFP, adding that two soldiers were also wounded in the attack.

Fallujah, which Iraqi forces retook from the Islamic State group last year, lies about 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of Baghdad, and Amriyat al-Fallujah is a town further south.