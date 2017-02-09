SU student dies after falling off bus

HYDERABAD: A computer science student of Sindh University died after falling from a bus. The incident happened near entrance of the university on Indus Highway in Jamshoro on Wednesday morning.



Jahanzeb Ali Arain, a second-year student, was trampled by the same bus from which he fell. “He [Arain] was standing at the door on the front side of the bus,” said Jamshoro SHO.

The bus driver, Abdul Salam, escaped. Some say that he was trying to shut the open door of the bus before he lost control.

SU vice-chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, faculty and students also reached the hospital.

SU spokesperson Nadir Mugheri clarified that the bus was not a university point but a private bus, which was bringing students from Tando Allahyar district. “The university provides transport service only to the students from Hyderabad and Jamshoro. The students who travel from other districts come in private transport.”

SU’s administration officer of transport Hussain Bux Mangi said the varsity’s transport fleet consists of 41 points among which 28 ferry the students and the others carry the teachers and staff members.