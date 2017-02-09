SC verdict on Panama leaks to change destiny of Pakistan: Imran Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that the decision of the supreme court on Panama Leaks case would change the destiny of Pakistan while reiterating that his party would accept which the Apex court decides.

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday, the PTI chief said the main problem of Pakistan is corruption and said the rulers have no stake in Pakistan. He hoped that the Supreme court would resume hearing on Monday in the Panamapapers case with the recovery of Justice Azmat Saeed. He said every one knows that the letter of Qatari crown prince is a fraud.

He said the PTI has started preparations for the 2018 elections with the setting up Election Cell to identify candidates in every constituency. Hwoever he said they are not inviting applications from the prospective candidates. He said in the 2013 elections they had very little time as Party elections were being held.

Asked to comment on the appointment of Muhammad Zubair as Sindh Governor, the PTI chief said he would not use harsh words because he is brother of Asad Umar, a leader of his party. He said Zubair should not have accepted the job. He however named several officials and said they are heading important institutions on the basis of their loyalty.

Imran Khan said The law and order situation in Karachi is going haywire as there is no one to look after the affairs.

He criticised the police for not arresting the murderers of PTI activist Fazal Raheem Hasanzai in December last year. He said he is son of a founder member of the party.

He asked the Inspector General Police Sindh to ensure the assassins of Fazal Raheem Hasanzai. He said the situation in Karachi would not improve if the target killers were not punished.

“The water mafia in Karachi is making money through corrupt means, while 40% of the people of the city are forced to consume water infiltrated with sewage,” he said. “Karachi has become a trash dump.”

About the cards issued by National Database and Registration Authority, Imran said many people in Karachi are deliberately kept away from getting a NADRA card. “Everyone has the right to NADRA cards,” he added. “Be they a Mohajir, Pukhtun or Bengali, people should have NADRA cards regardless of their ethnicity.”

While criticising the situation of Sindh at large, Imran said Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari does not visit Sindh frequently as his interests lie abroad.

“Although Rs70 billion has been spent on Larkana, it does not even look better than Moenjo Daro.”

Imran also criticised the use of development funds in Punjab, saying a huge chunk, 60% of the amount, has been spent on Lahore alone. “Moreover, the Punjab government has spent Rs20 billion on advertisements.”—INP