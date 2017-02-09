SC asks Bol news to appear before Pemra

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) prohibiting Aamir Liaquat’s programme on BOL News “Aisay Nahi Challay Ga” for airing hate speech. A three-member bench headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel stated that the management of BOL news needs to send a written reply to PEMRA against the show cause notices issued to them by the regulatory authority. They further stated that the management of BOL News should appear before PEMRA to argue their case and the authority will decide appropriate action. However, the order stated 26.1.2017 which was issued to BOL News maybe challenged by the respondent before the High Court and after hearing both the parties may pass appropriate orders. The PEMRA was represented by Zahid Ebrahim and assisted by Kashif Hanif.—APP