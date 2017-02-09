PSL 2017 kicks off with opening ceremony in Dubai

DUBAI: The second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to begin with the opening ceremony at Dubai Cricket Stadium.



The 27-day tournament will feature the same five franchises who took part in the opening edition, as Islamabad United will start their title defense against Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday.

The opening ceremony started with the national anthems of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Organisers have billed it to be an entertaining event, with celebrity appearances and a fireworks display.

The stadium floodlights have been switched off, while LED lights of different hues are being used for a lights display in addition to live performance by musicians.