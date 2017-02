LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Sarfraz Ahmed as new One Day International (ODI) skipper on Thursday.

As per details, due to back to back defeats and criticism, Azhar Ali stepped down from the captaincy of Pakistan cricket team.

He made the decision in a meeting with PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that, wicketkeeper cum batsman Sarfraz Ahmed is already performing duties as a captain of Twenty 20 side.