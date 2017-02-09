Panama leaks decision will help make Pakistan corruption-free: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, said that as a result of the decision in the Panama leaks case, Pakistan will emerge as a corruption-free country in the world.

Addressing the participants of the JI central workshop at Mansoora on Thursday, he said that Pakistan’s image abroad had been tarnished due to corruption.

He said in principle, it was the government responsibility to check fraud and corruption but unfortunately, the country’s rulers were at the top in corruption.

The JI chief also condemned the ban on the Students Unions continuing since 1984 and said this had done irreparable harm to the growth of political culture in the country.

He said that if the employees in the government and semi government departments/ institutions had the right to form unions and associations, there was no reason to deny the same to the students at college and university level. He called for the revival of the students unions to strengthen democracy in the country.

Sirajul Haq said the government officials were no longer public servants as the general public could not get any work done without offering bribe to the government functionaries. He said the JI drive against corruption was not against any individual or any party, it was a fight for the rights of the general public.

The JI chief said that only an honest and clean leadership could control the menace. However, he said, this required overhauling the electoral system in which the common man could return to the assemblies without spending billions on the election campaign.

Sirajul Haq said that the international establishment and the foreign NGOs were at the back of the corrupt mafias. He said that only those guilty of loot and plunder were afraid of accountability.

Meanwhile, he commended the excellent performance of the national Cricket Team of the blind in India. He has greeted the players and expressed the hope that they would keep up their good performance and gift a grand victory to the nation.