Pakistan Navy to hold “Aman-17” joint exercises from Feb 10

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy is holding the four-day “Aman 2017” joint exercises from Feb 10.

A spokesman for Pakistan Navy said that navies from 36 countries will participate in the joint exercises that are held every two years.

The “Aman 2017” joint exercises were first conducted in 2007.

The countries taking part in the “Aman 2017” joint exercises included Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Qatar, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Maldives, Bahrain, China, Oman, Morocco, Italy, Iran, Indonesia, France, Nigeria, Denmark, Russia, Japan, Italy, Turkey, Iran, South Africa, Malaysia, Egypt, France, Philippines, North Sudan, Brazil, Kazakhistan, Australia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom and the US.