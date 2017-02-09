NDF rejects “Election Reforms Bill 2017”

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the National Democratic Foundation (NDF) and former Federal Secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Kanwar Dilshad stated that the NDF has critically analyzed the draft “Elections Reforms Bill 2007” and found several flaws in it.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad said that the NDF considers that with the present bill no transparency and efficiency will come in the current electoral process. He said that it has raised 08 points in the reform bill, and given 25 recommendations for its improvement to the Chairman of the Electoral Reforms Committee, Mr. Ishaq Dar. NDF plans to organize a press conference at the earliest opportune time to brief media and public at large, he added. The chairman NDF further said that according to the press briefing of Mr. Asif Bajwa, Chief Statistician, NADRA has issued Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to 130 million people, whereas, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2016, the population of the country is 193 million. Further there are over 7 million expats who are not being considered by the Census Commission. He questioned that if refugees can be included in census then why not expat Pakistanis? Further, NADRA, ECP and Census Commission use different terminologies of making census block and wards. Dilshad emphasized that NADRA, ECP and Census Commission should work together like a team and better serve the country.—APP