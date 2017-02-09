Muslim NYPD offer says colleagues tried to rip off her hijab

NEW YORK: A Muslim woman police officer in New York has been insulted, harassed and discriminated by her own fellow officers over wearing headscarf (hijab).

The 38-year-old woman police offer, Danielle Alamrani had filed a lawsuit in court.

“My supervisor told me that not to “denote on petrol” while other colleague said that I am a “moving target”, ” the police officer said.

Danielle Alamrani revealed that this harassment and discrimination is not occurred for the time as this has been going on for years.

She disclosed that even once on the eve of in 2012 some of my colleagues had tried to remove her headscarf (hijab) from head.

She had joined the NYPD in 2016 and and a year later embraced Islam.

Meanwhile, the law department of New York City is reviewing the lawsuit filed by Danielle Alamrani.

About 1300 Muslims are currently serving in the the New York Police Department.