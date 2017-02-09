Leicester City edge Derby County to reach 5th round of FA Cup

Leicester beat East Midlands rivals Derby County by 3-1 in the FA Cup, providing relief to Claudio Ranieri.

Goals from Onyinye, Ndidi and Demaria Gray helped Leicester to beat Derby County. After the win, Leicester is not moved into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The match was played at the King Power Stadium.

Abdoul Camara Equalised the Andy King’s opening goal. As a result, extra-time was given to the teams. In the extra-time, substitute Wilfred Ndidi and Demarai Gray scored one goal each, providing a boost to Leicester ahead of the crucial game against Swansea City on Sunday.

Management of both the teams had made a total of 18 changes to their respective squads in the game.