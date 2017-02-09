Islamabad United win toss, elect to field in PSL opener

DUBAI: Defending champions Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening match against Peshawar Zalmi in the second edition of Pakistan Super League.



Islamabad United won the first edition of the PSL. They beat Quetta Gladiators in a nail-biting finish. Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq retains his captaincy of United and would be looking to repeat his success from last year.

Islamabad United team include: Sharjeel Khan, Shane Watson, Smith, Misbahul Haq, Brad Haddin, Sam Billings, Imran, Butt, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Sami, Mohammad Irfan.