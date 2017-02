HYDERABAD, India: India were 356 for three at stumps on the opening day of the one-off Test match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Thursday, with skipper Virat Kohli unbeaten on 111.

Ajinkya Rahane was also at the crease after making 45 in a quick fire partnership that is so far worth 122 and left the hosts firmly on top in the first match between the two sides on Indian soil.