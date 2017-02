HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares ended the morning session on a high Thursday, with investors picking up undervalued mainland companies listed in the city.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.39 percent, or 90.78 points, to 23,575.91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.37 percent, or 11.86 points, to 3,178.84 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, added 0.54 percent, or 10.42 points, to 1,952.21.