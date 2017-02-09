Four killed, 10 injured in Karachi bus accident

By News Desk
KARACHI: At least four people were dead while over 10 injured when an over speed passenger bus overturned on at University road Karachi, rescue officials said on Thursday.

According to initial reports, a female student of the University of Karachi was also among the injured. The incident occurred near Baitul Mukarram mosque in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, where people were awaiting at the bus stop when speeding public transport bus, bearing registration number PE-4042, ran over them.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearest hospital.

Both driver and conductor of the bus flee away from the site after the incident.

