Federer to face Murray in Scottish charity match

LONDON: Tennis great Roger Federer is set to play his first match in Scotland after it was announced Thursday he would face local hero Andy Murray in a charity exhibition in Glasgow on November 7.



Federer, an 18-times Grand Slam singles champion, who recently added to his haul with this year’s Australian Open, will be helping raise funds that will be shared equally between UNICEF, the United Nations’ children’s fund and an as yet unnamed local Scottish charity.

“Last year was such a fantastic night and to raise over #300,000 for UNICEF and Young People’s Futures in our first year was amazing,” said world number one Murray, a UK ambassador for UNICEF, in a statement.

“This year is going to be even bigger and better and I am so pleased to be able to bring Roger to play in Scotland for the first time — he will get a chance to see for himself just how enthusiastic Scottish fans are.”