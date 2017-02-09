Envoy stresses on stronger Pak-Romania trade relations

LAHORE: The Milli Yakjehti Council has called upon the government to immediately end the detention of Jamat al Dawa chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, strictly enforce the law regarding the Khatme Nubuwwat, register cases against the bloggers involved in blasphemy and adopt solid steps for the solution of the Kashmir dispute.

The central body of the MYC, a conglomeration of religious parties in the country, announced that it would stage a big rally for the acceptance of these demands in the Punjab capital on February 12 and also decide its future line of action at a later stage. The meeting was held at the Mian Mir Manzil with Sahibzada Dr. Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair in the chair. It was attended by JI, Liaqat Baloch, Hafiz Abdur Rahman Makki, Maulana Amajd Khan, Syed Niaz Husain Naqvi, Maulana Allah Wasaya, Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Hafiz Aakif Saeed, Hafiz Ibtisam Ilahi Zaheer, and Abdul Gaffar Ropari and Allama Amin Shaheedi.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Sahibzada Abul Khair Zubair said that the rulers were campaigning against the Ulema, mosques, madrissahs and the Islamic signs to end the country’s Islamic character at the behest of the US and India. To please colonial powers and the Qadyanis, there was repeated talk of amending the law on the Finality of the Holy Prophet due to which there was great unrest among the masses, he added. He said the Qadyanis had their set up their own state within the state at Rabwah where their courts were issuing judgments. The Milad un Nabi procession at Chiniot was attacked and instead of taking action against the attackers, the government was arresting the organizers of the procession. He said that a department at the Quaid e Azam University, Islamabad had been named after a Qadyani although several renowned scientists of the country were far more deserving of this honour. The MYC chief said that the detention of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed proved that the rulers could go to any extent to please the US and India.

He said the only crime of Hafiz Saeed’s only crime was to raise the Kashmir issue and the service of the poor and the deserving people. He said it was the responsibility of the rulers to raise the Kashmir issue at international level but the rulers had not been doing that under the fear of the Zionists and the Christians. However, when a sympathizer of the Kashmiris did this job, the rulers did not like it and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed was put under house arrest.

He said it was quite likely that the rulers may put some prominent Ulema behind bars to please the Zionists and the Christians, Sahibzada Abul Khair said that the government wanted to make the country a secular state and end its Islamic character. That was why the restrictions had been placed on the use of loud speakers at mosques but there was complete freedom to show nude Indian films.

He demanded registration of cases against the bloggers guilty of desecrating the Islamic laws and awarding exemplary legal action against them. He said the rulers were giving protection to these bloggers under foreign agenda.

He said if the bloggers were innocent, they should prove their innocence before a law court. Talking to the media on the occasion, MYC Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, said that the Pakistani nation would not spare any sacrifice to protect the Islamic laws and values. He also assured the Kashmiris that the Pakistani people would not disappoint them at any stage.—APP