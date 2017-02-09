Army won National Ski Championship 2017

GILGIT: Pakistan Army has won the National Ski Championship 2017 and Chairman Joint Chief Of Staff Committee Cup 2017 while the Shah Khan Ski Cup was lifted by Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts after a tough contest.



More than 56 athletes representing eleven ski associations from all over the country contested for the trophy for three days amid exciting atmosphere.

The competitions of these three championships were held here in Naltar Bala, Gilgit. In National Ski Championship 2017, Muhammad Iqbal of Pak Army won gold, Abdullah Jan of Pak Army secured silver medal while Liaqat of Pakistan Air Force clinched brown medal for their teams.

In this way, Pakistan Army won National Ski Championship 2017while Pakistan Air Force secured second position respectively.

Pak Army also won Chairman Joint Chief Of Staff Cup 2017. In the championship, Pakistan Army player Zia Jan won gold, Abdullah Jan of Pak Army won silver and Sawar Khan from Pakistan Air Force won brown medal respectively.

Shan Khan Cup 2017 went to Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts. In the event, Waqr Ahmad from GB Scouts won gold, Feyaz Alam of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) clinched silver and Pak Army’s Jan Alam secured brown medal. The final ceremony of these championships would be held on Friday.