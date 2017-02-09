40 cattle killed, houses destroyed in Shigar avalanche

SKARDU: At least 40 cattle were buried while some houses completely destroyed in avalanche in Shigar area today (Wednesday) while Skardu’s link with the rest of the country could not be restored despite passage of five days.

According to details, the intermittent snowfall in Skardu has resulted in avalanche in Arandu village that demolished several houses and infrastructure in the area.

However, the locals narrowly escaped the mishap as they were shifted to safe places.

Reports said that at least 14 families of Arandu village in Shigar district, Gilgit Baltistan were moved to another village as glacier in the area had started gliding towards the population.

In a TV interview, a member of G-B Legislative Assembly, Imran Nadeem, said it has been reported that many animals and houses have come under the glacier.

A 10-member rescue team of volunteers and police has left for Arandu village that is located in Shigar, said Baltistan Division Commissioner Asim Ayub.

It will take around two to three days for the team to reach the village as they will walk to the area. The commissioner said many communication routes are blocked due to heavy snowfall.

The army has been requested to provide helicopters for rescue work.

Moreover, the administrations of all the four districts of Baltistan Division have been put on high alert. On the other hand, tourists are stranded in the hilly areas due to blockage of roads amid dearth of food items and medicines.—APP