Zero tolerance against kite flying, manufacturing: Gondal

LAHORE: Acting DIG operations Zahid Mehmood Gondal said on Tuesday that zero tolerance would be shown against the persons, involved in manufacturing kite flying material.

Talking to APP, the acting DIG said strict crackdown against kite manufacturers would be continued, adding SHOs across the city were ordered to take strict action against the violators.

He said that in recent operations, 80 people had been arrested in crackdown in the provincial capital.

Civil Lines Police Division registered maximum 56 cases whereas Iqbal Town and City Division Police registered five cases each, Saddar Division registered 6, Model Town Division registered three cases against the violators of ban on kite flying and manufacturing, he informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, this month 100 violators were arrested from Cantt Division, 11 from adjacent to Cantonment area, 12 from Civil Lines, 4 from Saddar, 18 from Iqbal Town and 4 from Model Town. Police also seized around 4000 kites, rolls and strings. APP