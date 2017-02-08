Pakistan committed to deepen its strategic ties with China, says Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Tuesday stressed that Pakistan was committed to deepen its strategic relations with China.

“At a time when major and profound changes are taking place both internationally and regionally, strengthening cooperation between China and Pakistan will serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and help promote regional peace and development,” he, talking to State Commissioner for Counter Terrorism and Security of the Peoples’ Republic of China Cheng Guoping, said.

The chinese official, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on the adviser in the foreign office. Sartaj Aziz thanked China for being Pakistan’s trusted friend and a valuable partner in its economic development. He said Pakistan on its part would continue to support China on all its core issues.

The adviser also stressed on the need to maintain the momentum of high-level contacts between the two countries. During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of issues of bilateral interest as well as developments in the region.

The state commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, and for ensuring the safety and security of Chinese citizens working on various CPEC projects in Pakistan. He also reiterated China’s full support to Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism.

Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in existing areas of interest, while exploring new avenues for practical collaboration in line with the vision of the leadership of the two countries. Agencies