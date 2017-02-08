Sirajul Haq calls Karachi a ‘trush dump’, criticises Sindh govt

KARACHI: Ameer, Jamaat-e- Islami Pakistan, Senator Sirajul haq on Wednesday has said that JI will not leave Karachi alone decides to make advisory committee including all Political, sectarian, ethnic and regional prejudices for resolving issues of Karachi.



The JI chief said Pakistan prosperity is connected with Karachitte prosperity adding that Pakistan will not prosper without the progress in Country’s Hub, aims that Karachi is the theoretical city and aorta of Pakistan, he said this while addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, Karachi here on Wednesday. JI Sindh Ameer, Dr. Merrajhul Huda Siddiqui, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Dr. Osama Razi were also present on the occasion.

He was of the view that Pakistan will become peaceful with the peace in Karachi as it is the economic aorta of the country adding that it collects the 68pc of revenue for Pakistan. World is moving towards mars while People of Karachitte deprived from basic facilities of life.

He said that Karachi has become a trash dump law and order situation is going haywire as there is no one to look after the affairs. He further said that city of light is the industrial hub but facing the worse problem of water and electricity.

About the cards issued by National Database and Registration Authority, Sirajul Haq said many people in Karachi are deliberately kept away from getting a NADRA card. “Everyone has the right to NADRA cards,” he added. “Be they a, Pukhtoon or Bengali, people should have NADRA cards regardless of their ethnicity.

On the issue of employments announced by Sindh government he said that provincial government had decided to give 90,000 employments, but as soon the time was spent no one knows what was happened to that vacant seats. He demanded of the Sindh government to stop the bribery and introduce the merit system in the province.

“Although Rs92 billion has been spent on Larkana, it does not even look better than Moenjo Daro.”, adding that the water mafia in Karachi is making money through corrupt means.

He also spoke about the Panama case, saying he would accept whatever verdict the Supreme Court announces. He said the fate of Pakistan depends on the decision of Supreme Court.