Senator Sirajul Haq demands repeal of Frontier Crimes Regulations

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, called upon the government to ensure implementation of the report of the Parliamentary Commission headed by Sartaj Aziz on tribal reforms and said that any delay in this respect would not be tolerated.

Addressing the JI workers at Lower Dir on Tuesday, he said that around 10 million people in tribal areas wanted repeal of the colonial era Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) that had virtually transformed the tribal parts spread over 27,000 square kilometers, into prison cell.

He said the Sartaj Aziz-led commission had unanimously recommended the repeal of the FCR, adding, he urged implementation of the recommendations made by the commission. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Information Secretary, Ameerul Azeem, was also present.

He demanded that the tribal areas be merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with the consent of the tribal people and added that imposing upon the tribal people any system against their will would be totally unjust.

He said that the people of the tribal areas should be given rights at par with the federal capital. He said the tribal people were equal citizens of the country and had equal rights over the country’s resources.

Sirajul Haq said the tribal people were peace loving and the federal government should associate them in the development by implementing the tribal reforms.

Continuing, the JI chief said that no one could escape punishment in the Panama leaks scandal. He said that the exchange of billions of rupees between the son and the father as gifts proved there was something wrong. He said the government had tried hard to bury the case under the carpet but he was sure that the courts would bring each and everything to the fore and the truth would come out. He said the anxiety in the government was an indication that the masses would win this case.

He said the Panama leaks case was not aimed at degrading any individual nor had it any political motive. However, he said, that if some six thousand corrupt people were sent to the jail, the future of the country and its 200 million people would be secure.

He said this was the best opportunity for the masses to rally round the JI and get rid of the corrupt people. Agencies