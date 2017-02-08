Republicans vote to rebuke Elizabeth Warren for challenging Jeff Session’s character

WASHINGTON: Republicans in the US Senate adopted a party-line rebuke of Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for her speech, challenging character of attorney general nominee Jeff Session on Tuesday night.

The Republican senators passed the rebuke by 49 to 43 votes. They rejected the Elizabeth Warren’s attempt to overturn their ruling which states that woman senator during her speech in the Senate had violated the set rules. It means that now the progressive woman senator will not be allowed to speak in the Senate until the house concludes its debate on Mr Session’s nomination.

Mitch McConnell, the Majority leader interrupted Warren during speech. “You have violated the Senate rules by reading previous statements of late Coretta Scott King and late senator Edward M. Kennedy against Mr Sessions.

The chamber was near-empty at the time when Warren was making the speech.