Provincial governments agreed on forms of population census: National Assembly told

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization Rana Afzal Khan Tuesday informed the lower house that all the provincial governments have agreed on the new forms for population census.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice in the National Assembly, he said the government was going for new population and housing census as decided in the Council of Common Interest (CCI).

Rana Afzal said that population census was a lengthy exercise which is going to start in next month.

He said two forms containing comprehensive details were introduced as per international standard for the census.

Regarding the column for disabilities, he said that there are 2 columns included for disabled persons in the forms. APP