Pakistan Blind sets three world records

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded their eighth consecutive win in the World Blind Twenty20 on Wednesday, also setting other three records in the match against West Indies.



Pakistan beat West Indies by 182 runs at the KSCA Ground Alur, Bangalore, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistan set the world record for the highest total of 373 runs for the loss of fourwickets in 20 overs.

Pakistani openers Muhammad Jamil (Captain) and Riasat Khan setthe world record by scoring the partnership of 122 runs in first six fielding restrictions overs.

Jamil got retired after scoring 100 runs off 36 balls, sharing the second fastest century record in T20s. He hit 20 boundaries in his innings.

Riasat was run out after scoring 94 runs off 32 balls. Muhammad Zafar and Mohsin Khan contributed with unbeaten 42 and 36runs, respectively. For West Indies Ganesh Singh and Anthony Cummins claimed a wicket a piece.

In reply, West Indies could hardly make 191 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Dennal Shim was the highest scorer for West Indies with 59 runs and Phillips made 36 runs. Sajid Nawaz, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Akram, Anees Javed and Mohsin Khan claimed one wicket each for Pakistan.

Jamil of Pakistan was declared man of the match. Pakistan willplay its last League match against Australia on Thursday in Bangalore, India.