Magnitude 6.3 quake hits Pasni, Gwadar

By News Desk -
A screenshot of Google map.

TURBAT: A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit the Baluchistan`s districts of Pasni, Turbat, Gwadar and adjoining areas on early Wednesday morning, informed US Geological Survey.

The tremor´s epicentre was 90 kilometres south of Turbat, near Pasni district. The earthquake struck at a depth of 12km.

According to media reports, there are no immediate reports of casualties or damages. The local administration has issued a high alert for districts at Makran belt.

With an estimated population of 400,000 people, Pasni is located on the Makran coast on the Arabian Sea about 450 km from Karachi.

News Desk

