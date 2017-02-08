Magnitude 6.3 quake hits Pasni, Gwadar

TURBAT: A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit the Baluchistan`s districts of Pasni, Turbat, Gwadar and adjoining areas on early Wednesday morning, informed US Geological Survey.

The tremor´s epicentre was 90 kilometres south of Turbat, near Pasni district. The earthquake struck at a depth of 12km.

According to media reports, there are no immediate reports of casualties or damages. The local administration has issued a high alert for districts at Makran belt.

With an estimated population of 400,000 people, Pasni is located on the Makran coast on the Arabian Sea about 450 km from Karachi.