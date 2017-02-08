Four killed as train hits rickshaw in Okara’s Basirpur Town

OKARA: Four people were killed and two others injured when a motorcycle rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by Fareed Express at a railway crossing in Basirpur on Wednesday.

Police and rescue sources said that the Karachi-bound Fareed Express hit the tri-wheeler at a level-crossing in Basirpur area. As a result, four people were killed and two injured, who were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that the rickshaw driver had tried to cross the railway crossing without taking into account the train’s speed.