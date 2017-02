DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A passenger coach rammed into a stationery truck, killing five and injuring seven others on Banu road in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said that the Peshawar-bound coach collided with a stationery truck on Banu road in the limits of Thana York. As a result, five people were killed and seven wounded, who were shifted to DHQ hospital.

Hospitals sources said that condition of two of the injured is critical.