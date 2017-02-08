Congress says Tamil Nadu governor not fulfilling duties on BJP’s direction

NEW DELHI: Digvijaya Singh, the Congress’s senior leader has alleged that the Tamil Nadu governor had failed to fulfill his official duties as he was only doing politics on the instructions of BJP.

In his message posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Singh alleged that Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar was busy in doing politics on the instructions of BJP. He added that the governor was not fulfilling his official duties.

Political turmoil in TN and Governor playing truant. Is he fulfilling his duties ? No. He is doing politics under direction of BJP. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 8, 2017

Earlier, a senior Congress leader had also criticised the NDA government led by BJP in the centre for causing political mess in Tamil Nadu. S Thirunavukkarasar, the state president of Congress also alleged that Narendra Modi government had been playing a dirty game. He has been creating problems for the country’s political parties. He wants to take advantage as his party is week in Tamil Nadu.