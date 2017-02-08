PARIS: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Tuesday called a new Israeli law legalising dozens of Jewish outposts built on private Palestinian land as an “attack against our people”.
Israel faced broad international criticism over the new law, passed by parliament on Monday, including from Britain, France, the United Nations and its neighbour Jordan. The United States has not commented.—Agencies
Abbas calls Israeli settler law an ‘attack’ on Palestinians
