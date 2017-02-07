PALM BEACH: Donald Trump will meet fellow NATO leaders in May, the White House said Sunday after the president’s call with the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
Trump expressed “strong support for NATO” but called on European members to pitch in more, the White House said in a statement, adding that Trump “agreed to join in a meeting of NATO leaders in Europe in late May.”–APP
Trump to meet NATO leaders in May
