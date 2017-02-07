Sindh govt imposes ban on internet cafes

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh, has imposed the ban on internet cafe operating without proper video surveillance and recording system.

The internet café shall be required to preserve the recording for one year. Moreover the owners of all internet cafes shall keep CNIC copies alongwith cabin numbers and usage time of all persons using the Net Café.

The SHO of Police Station concerned has been authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr.

Personal Computers against internet cafes operating without surveillance and recording system and not keeping proper record including copies of CNIC, Cabin Number and usage timing.

However, for operating without proper video surveillance and recording system, no complaint would be lodged before expiry of 15 days of issuance of formal notice by SHO to the net café operator to install the surveillance system. INP