Education institutions not involved in spread of religious hatred: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Provincial Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday that none of educational institution in government or private sector or any seminary was teaching religious hatred in the province.

“The government has registered the educational institutions after thorough check, scrutiny of syllabus and investigation of 1.1 million teachers and students including 1,300 foreigners,” he added.

The minister was responding to a resolution, presented by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt in the House.

The minister, opposing the resolution, said that the reservations shown by the mover in her motion had no ground and it was based on her own assumption.

The house adopted two resolutions of Dr Aalia Aftab and Dr Naushin Hamid, urging the government to instal water treatment plants and build service roads for bikers.

The house kept pending three other resolutions, presented by Ahmed Khan Bhicher, Muhammad Sibtain Khan etc, while Gulnar Shehzadi and two others withdrew their resolutions.

Earlier, the 12th sitting of 26th session of the current assembly started with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair. The proceedings remained suspended for 58 minutes due to lack of quorum.

During Question-Hour session, Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khwaja Salman Rafique responded to questions.

The chair disposed of five questions due to the absence of the movers.

The Standing Committee on Local Government & Community Development presented its report on Bill No 6/2017.

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker pointed out quorum that led to suspension of proceedings for 58 minutes.

The opposition members, who had been boycotting the assembly proceedings since Monday, ended their protest and returned to their benches.

The speaker, welcoming them, said being the custodian of the House, he had great respect for all members.

On the completion of the day’s agenda, the chair adjourned the House till Wednesday morning.