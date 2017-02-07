Indian forces resort to unprovoked firing at Zafarwal sector

RAWALPINDI: Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) once again violated Working Boundary ceasefire and opened unprovoked firing at Zafarwal sector, Pakistan Army’s public affairs department said on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian troops carried out unprovoked firing along the working boundary in Zafarwal sector today at 0830 hrs early this morning.

Pakistan Rangers Punjab responded effectively and silenced the Indian guns, the ISPR said.

There is no report so far regarding the casualties in Indian violation. ISPR