Govt working for equal development of all areas of country: President

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that the completion of development projects initiated by federal government will help provide better traffic facilities to the people.

He was talking to Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair who called on him at State Guest House in Karachi on Monday.

The President appreciated the projects of Green Lines Rapid Bus Service M-9 Motorway. He said federal government is working for equal development of all areas of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair said that Pakistan has entered a new era of development and the province of Sindh will also take benefit for it. INP