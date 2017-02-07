Business schools can play role in economic uplift: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday said the business schools could help creating new vistas in economic uplift of the country as they enable designing of new business models based on growing technological needs.

He was addressing 4th Business Education Deans and Directors Conference.

The minister said the government was focussing on investments that were aligned properly with the growing needs of society to enhance productivity.

He said education was vital for nurturing of a society but targeted investment and policies were imperative to achieve the education goals.

He said in past, governments failed to invest on proper lines in the education and development sectors but now Pakistan had achieved international acclaim for its progressive economic and education policies.

Ahsan Iqbal said advancement in business technology had become a need of the hour and the government was putting all efforts to facilitate the youth in new dimensions of business education and technology.

“By 2025 we will be able to produce 20,000 PhDs out of which 10,000 would be produced under the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor”, he informed.

Ahsan Iqbal said today’s Pakistan was much better than that of 2013 as at that time the country was engulfed with energy crisis and terrorism and other sectors were also facing challenge.

“Our government has helped eliminating terrorism from the country”, he said adding now due to better law and order situation and nominal load shedding, foreign investors were taking keen interest in investing in Pakistan.

European Union and other countries, he said were also interested to invest in over $50 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

“Together with Chinese friends, we will be able to overcome all crisis of Pakistan very soon”, Mr Iqbal added.

Meanwhile, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said CPEC would positively impact the education sector of the country.

He said business schools of the country had lot more to play role in research for the economic development of the country.

He said China being the second largest economy of the world would help in elevating the Pakistan’s economy specially through the mega project of CPEC.

He said China was not only economic partner but it was also strategic partner of Pakistan as well who had blocked Indian efforts of becoming permanent member of United Nation Security Council.