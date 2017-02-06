Two dacoits killed in shootout in Kasur      

KASUR: At least two dacoits were killed and four others managed to flee in an encounter with the police in Kasur’s Allahabad areas on Monday.



As per details, police signalled three motorcyclists to stop at a check post in Allahabad area of Kasur but the dacoits opened firing on police party, in retaliation two dacoits were killed on the spot, while four others managed to escape.

The killed dacoits were identified as Ashiq aka Ashki and Fiyaz alias Fiyazi, who were wanted to police in more than 45 cases.