Turkey’s strategic position gains prominence in energy transit

The US-based Energy Information Administration released its energy report on Turkey, in which the administration confirmed that Turkey is increasingly becoming an important transit hub for oil and natural gas supplies, as the country provides access to Europe and other Atlantic markets from Central Asia and the Middle East.

According to the report, which draws attention to Turkey’s increasing consumption of oil and other liquid fuels in parallel with its growth over the past decade, Turkey’s proved oil reserves stand at 312 million as of Jan. 1, 2016, citing a study by the Oil and Gas Journal.

Highlighting Turkey’s strategic position at the crossroads between oil rich regions – such as Russia and Middle East countries – and European demand centers, the report indicates that Istanbul and the Dardanelles Straits are one of the busiest chokepoints in the transport network, and that in 2015 more than 2 million barrels of crude oil per day flowed through the Turkish straits along with other petroleum products.