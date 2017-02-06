Turkey: Major shares of Turkish Airlines, Halkbank transferred to new asset fund

ANKARA: Turkey has established the Turkish Asset Management and transferred major shares of Turkish Airline and Halkbank to the asset.

The government transferred 49.12 percent shares of Turkish Airlines (THY) and 51.11 percent of Halkbank to the Turkish Asset Management.

According to OIB privatisation mangament, the Turkish government has removed THY and Halkbank from privatisation programme.

Earlier on Sunday, the government had also announced to privatised Ziraat Bank, Turksat, TPAO, Botas and Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange to the newly-established asset.

It has also been decided to transfer the Defense Industry Support Fund’s three billion pounds to the asset.