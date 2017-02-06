Turkey arrests more than 800 ISIS Suspects

ANKARA: In a two-day operation that began before dawn on Sunday, Turkish authorities detained more than 800 people suspected of being linked to ISIS.

Earlier, the Turkish Interior Ministry upped the number of detainees from 450 to 748, without providing further details.

Many of those arrested in the sweeping raid of 29 provinces are reportedly foreign nationals, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the report, police confiscated ISIS documents, equipment, weapons and related paraphernalia.

ISIS claimed responsibility for a terror attack at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Eve that killed 39 people and injured dozens of others.