Transporters appeal CM for early completion of development work

KARACHI: The President of Karachi Transport Action Committee (KTAC), Mohammad Ashraf Banglori Sunday appealed to the Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah to personally supervise the ongoing development in Karachi.

In a statement, Ashraf Banglori said infrastructure development, particularly road construction and revamping of the same needed to be completed at a speedy pace, without any compromise to the quality.

“I therefore appeal to the Chief Minister to keep constant and strict vigil so that work is completed with due satisfaction of the end users that too without any loss to the exchequer,” said Banglori.

He drew attention of the Chief Minister towards plight of Karachiites due to absence of alternate routes, accumulation of sewerage water on many thoroughfares and service roads besides broken lanes.

“Environmental degradation due to the situation is further adding to the grievances of the masses with direct impact on their health,” he said particularly mentioning increase in the incidence of skin and lung diseases in the metropolis.

He urged the Chief Minister to take into stock the problems faced by the people for the past several months and reiterated that these needed to be efficiently addressed on long term basis. APP