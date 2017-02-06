Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots beat Atlanta Falcons 34-28

The News England Patriots have won the Super Bowl LI by beating Atlanta Falcons by 34-28 after recovering from 28-3.

Initially the Falcons strengthened their lead over Patriots when quarterback Matt Ryan managed a touchdown after throwing to Tevin Coleman, scoring 28-3 only about eight minutes to go in the third quarter.

Shortly afterwards The Patriots made their first touchdown, bring the score to 28 to 9 with only two minutes left in the second half.

later, in the fourth quarter Gostkowski scored a field goal bringing the score to 28-12

Then The Patriots made a third touchdown bringing the score to competitive 28-20 by managing a two points conversion.

Later The Patriots managed to equalized the score 28-28 with a second touchdown and two points in the last minute.