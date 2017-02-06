South Asia’s largest brass mill inaugurated at POF Wah

WAH: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated the upgradation of brass mill at Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), making it largest of its kind in South Asia.

The Prime Minister along with Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited different sections of the Wah Brass Mill, the production capacity of which has increased from 8,000 to 24,000 metric tonne per annum after upgradation.

The Prime Minister was given a briefing about the mill, which was initially established in 1954.

The Prime Minister was apprised that the brass mill was effectively fulfilling the country’s defence needs besides exporting the surplus products.

He was told that a team of highly skilled professionals were overseeing the working of the state-of-the-art mill.

The Prime minister announced 25 percent allowance and two annual increments for the staff of POF, on the recommendation of Interior Minister.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Defence Production Minister Rana Taveer accompanied the Prime Minister.