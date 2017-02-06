President inaugurates 118 mega-watts power plant at Bin Qasim

KARACHI: President Mamnoon Hussain here on Monday inaugurated the Fauji Fertilizer Power Plant with a generation capacity of 118 mega watts.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the occasion, he said the coal powered plant at Bin Qasim is an important addition to the public-private initiative against energy deficit in the country.

He said, “Pakistan is steadily improving its power generation capacities and the recent addition through Fauji Foundation plant will be equally beneficial for Karachi.”

Appreciating active involvement of the private sector in the endeavour, President Mamnoon Hussain said the joint efforts will help country overcome power shortage by the next year.

He said the government has formulated an efficient Energy Policy that has largely moved country towards the path of economic prosperity and this growth has to be sustained on strong and steady basis.

“The government is also equally focused towards the agriculture sector and for the purpose has not only reduced the price of fertilizers but also enhanced purchase rates for wheat,” he said and added that this would ultimately benefit the farmers.