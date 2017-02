BAHAWALNAGAR: One dead while three others sustain bullet wounds including Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Shaukat Basra when unidentified men opened fire at the protest rally in Bahawalnagar on Monday.

PPP leader Shaukat Basra was injured, while his secretary lost his life, according to police.

Basra was attending a rally along with PPP workers at Haroonabad Chowk.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack.